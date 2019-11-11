But being too far left in general is less of a problem for Warren and like-minded Democrats than some of the specific left-wing positions she has taken. Some progressive stances aren't political vulnerabilities at all. If Warren came out for an $18 minimum wage more than twice the current federal pay floor it would be a leftward shift, but probably not one that would cost her votes in the general election. Her call for a wealth tax is another popular left-wing proposal. Her plan to expand Social Security benefits puts her to the left of many previous Democratic presidential candidates (and is terrible public policy) but would likely enhance her appeal to the public.