Ramesh Ponnuru: Impeachment is no longer a political loser for Democrats

And the polls provide grounds for Democrats to hope that impeachment will work out better for them than it did for the 1990s Republicans. The Clinton impeachment was so unpopular in part because the public was happy with the national condition and didn't want to see it disrupted. They were pleased with Clinton's performance before the impeachment drive began: In mid-January 1998, Gallup showed him with 60% approval and 30% disapproval. Trump is at 43% approval and 54% disapproval according to Gallup. By a two-to-one margin, Americans are dissatisfied with the direction of the country.