It started as a lark. In January 2017, Kiser was in Washington, D.C., for the March on Washington, held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. He watched as then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared on television for the first time to describe the inaugural crowd as "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe." Spicer also accused The New York Times of printing a photograph showing "a misrepresentation" of the crowd.