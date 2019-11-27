"Stardust Odyssey" is easy to play and leverages the feeling of flight without bottoming out a player's stomach. Although it looks simple, the game has plenty of depth as players pilot the ship so that it hides from Guardians protecting caravans. If they're spotted, players engage in combat by using the spells on board. In the beginning, players have two orbs of magic, and they'll be limited to a few rune upgrades, but the cargo they collect and treasure they find over the course of the 10-hour campaign opens a progression path to make the ethercraft more powerful. They can purchase power-ups using the cargo they find and that lets them handle the harder challenges ahead.