"In terms of buying art, Paul was extraordinarily well advised and had an extraordinary eye for some of the greatest works of art that have ever been made," said Benedict Heywood, who led a short-lived private museum, Pivot Art + Culture, that displayed some of Allen's collection. He referred to a Lucian Freud painting in Allen's collection that was "literally one of the most important pieces of portrait painting in the 20th century, in my opinion. ... One can infer that the rest of his collection was equally great."