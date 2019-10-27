SANTA CLARA, Calif. Wearing the all-white throwback jerseys from their last Super Bowl-winning team 25 years ago, the 49ers indeed looked the part and ran their undefeated start to 7-0 Sunday.
The 51-13 rout of the Carolina Panthers was their most convincing win yet.
Defensively, Nick Bosa led the way with three sacks and his first career interception, sparking the Levi's Stadium crowd to serenade him with chants of "Bo-sa! Bo-Sa!"
Offensively, Tevin Coleman scored a career-high four touchdowns, coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up ridiculously crafty play calls and Jimmy Garoppolo sparked the onslaught with a touchdown pass to the 49ers' newest weapon, Emmanuel Sanders.
The 49ers next play Thursday night with a Halloween visit to the Arizona Cardinals (3-4-1), and a victory there could set the 49ers up to match their 1990 team's 9-0 start when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, Nov. 11.
Here are the highs and lows:
STUDS
49ers DE Nick Bosa: Defensive Rookie of the Year or, shoot, league MVP? His three sacks by halftime raised his team-leading total to seven this season. That hat trick started on the Panthers' initial third-down play, and later came sacks just before halftime. Once he plucked his first career interception, Bosa responded with a 46-yard, manly return to the Panthers' 9-yard line.
49ers RB Tevin Coleman: He scored a career-high four touchdowns on a 19-yard run, a 10-yard completion, a 48-yard run. All that came after a 22-yard run into Panthers territory set up the 49ers' opening-drive touchdown by Emmanuel Sanders.
Coleman has 91 rushing yards on just five carries.
49ers WR Emmanuel Sanders: After one drive as a 49er, he had as many touchdown receptions as any other 49er this season, and his 4-yard snag put them ahead 7-0. Sanders caught Garoppolo's first pass of the day (4 yards) and later a third-and-11 conversion (13 yards).
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Garoppolo confidently led six touchdown drives, and he got pulled with 6:25 remaining after completing 18-of-22 for 175 yards with two touchdown passes. To appease his critics, he threw his weekly interception so they can question his worth. Garoppolo got sacked three times, including twice by Bruce Irvin, once for a safety.
49ers TE George Kittle: As the frontman for National Tight End Day, Kittle answered the call (team-high six catches for 86 yards). He provided the usual: third-down conversion, savvy blocking, physicality at its finest and, yet again, a TD catch nullified by a teammate's penalty.
Red zone calls: Kyle Shanahan got creative in the red zone and had the Panthers defense out of gaps. The 49ers scored touchdowns on 4-of-5 red-zone possessions, and the prettiest play call came from the red-zone barrier, when Deebo Samuel scored on a 20-yard run thanks to magnificent misdirection. Thee 49ers entered 10-of-26 in red-zone TD efficiency, 0-for-4 last Sunday in Washington. .
49ers DL Arik Armstead: Armstead's second sack on the day briefly gave him the team lead with 5 1/2 in a sensational contract year.
Interception celebrations: Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley notched his first career interception, then Richard Sherman got his third this season and 35th of his career. After those picks, the 49ers defenders celebrated by posing for pictures in the north end zone. Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen threw 159 careeer passes before having his first intercepted, by Moseley. Moseley's tight coverage and instincts allowed him to cut in front of Curtis Samuel.
49ers NT D.J. Jones: His first career sack was a thing of beauty as chased down Allen for a 10-yard loss, a week after a hamstring injury had Jones inactive.
Block party: The 49ers got outstanding blocking across the board, particularly from left guard Laken Tomlinson and Kittle. Tomlinson helped spring Coleman's two touchdowns, while Kittle and Weston Richburg also opened Coleman's lane.
IGYB Defense: The "I've Got Your Back" 49ers defense again limited the damage after a Garoppolo interception. The Panthers settled for a 41-yard goal after Luke Kuechly's interception started them at the 49ers' 35-yard line. This season, after Garoppolo interceptions, opponents have converted that into a touchdown, three field goals, two punts and a missed field goal.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey: Arguably the NFL's most dynamic offensive threat, McCaffrey came alive after halftime, highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown run. He earlier had a 24-yard reception in a mismatch against Bosa.
DUDS
49ers LT Justin Skule: He allowed Bruce Irvin to slip past him and sack Garoppolo for a safety on the 49ers' first possession after halftime. That shouldn't totally taint how Skule's highly admirable job in five starts. He likely will return to the bench Thursday if Joe Staley returns, as expected.
49ers DE Ronald Blair: He didn't seal the edge as McCaffrey bounced outside for a 40-yard touchdown run, then Blair's offside penalty allowed Carolina to re-try a 2-point try, which McCaffrey scored on to cut the lead to 27-13. (Disclaimer: Blair responded in studly fashion and sacked Allen with 6:24 remaining.)
Running back injuries: Matt Breida (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (head) both got hurt, and the severity of their injuries is to be determined.
Panthers QB Kyle Allen: He's got sacked seven times, and he threw the first interception of his career. That did not help his case to keep Cam Newton's job; Newton is inactive with a foot injury for a fifth straight game.
Panthers returners: Reggie Bonnafon muffed his kickoff return after the 49ers' second touchdown, pinning the Panthers at their 10. Then Brandon Zylstra muffed a punt that pinned the Panthers at the 7.
Panthers run defense: The Panthers may have entered with the league's most sacks, but their run defense is ranked 23rd, and the 49ers capitalized with 126 rushing yards in just the first half.
