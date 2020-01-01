"We talked so much that day I'm sure my (hawk) count was way off," Stensaas said with a laugh. "At some point after that, maybe it was a couple years, Dudley called me and asked me if I wanted to move with him to Banff, Canada... I told him no, and that he probably just couldn't move to Canada that easily, either ... but I invited him to come move in with me in Duluth. And he said 'yes.'"