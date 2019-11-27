Wisconsin, which likely has more CWD than anywhere else, has detected the disease in 5,250 wild whitetails since 2002, including 1,060 new cases last year alone. West of Madison, where wildlife researchers discovered the disease in 2002, CWD now afflicts about four of every 10 bucks. Though there's no cases of CWD infecting humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns people not to eat meat from CWD-infected animals. Studies raise concerns that there may be a risk to people, the CDC has said.