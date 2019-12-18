Seeking an antidote to these discomforts, one that both tranquilized and energized, Native Americans settled along lakes and rivers. Not for nothing did Sleepy Eye, the Dakota chief, insist that 10 miles along both sides of the Minnesota River be reserved for his people when in 1851 he signed the Treaty of Traverse des Sioux, ceding most of southern Minnesota to the federal government for 71/2 cents an acre.