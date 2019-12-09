Heat two nonstick skillets over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add 2 tortillas and heat about 1 minute or until bottom is golden. Turn over and spoon 1/4 of the mushrooms and spinach mixture over 1/2 of each of the tortillas. Place 1/4 of the shrimp on top of each tortilla and sprinkle 1 1/2-tablespoons of the shredded cheese over the shrimp on each tortilla. Gently fold in half, cover with a lid and saute 1 minute. Turn over, cover, and saute 1 minute or until cheese melts. Remove place 2 tortillas on each dinner plates. Repeat process for 2 remaining tortillas.