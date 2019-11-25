This is a quick autumn or winter salad supper. Use this recipe for turkey leftovers. Just cut cooked turkey into cubes and follow the remaining recipe.
Crostini is Italian for "little crusts." These are toasted rounds of bread. They're topped with herbed goat cheese for this recipe.
Helpful Hints:
Boneless, skinless chicken cutlets can be used instead of turkey cutlets.
Fresh apple slices are available in the produce section of the supermarket.
Any spreadable herb cheese can be used for the crostini.
Any type of bread can be used for the crostini.
Any type of lettuce can be used.
Use toaster oven to warm the crostini.
Countdown:
Preheat broiler or toaster oven.
Make salad.
Make crostini.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound turkey tenderloin cutlets, 1/2 ounce garlic herb goat cheese, 1 carton nonfat plain yogurt, 1 small French baguette, 1 jar orange marmalade, 1 bottle lemon juice, 1 bag sliced apples, 1 small head red lettuce.
Staples: olive oil spray, reduced-fat mayonnaise, salt, black peppercorns.
TURKEY AND APPLE SALAD
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound turkey tenderloin cutlets
Olive oil spray
1 1/2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
3 tablespoons nonfat plain yogurt
3 tablespoons orange marmalade
2 teaspoons bottled lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 cups fresh apple slices
Several red lettuce leaves
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Spray with olive oil spray and add turkey cutlets. Cover and cook 2 minutes. Turn, cover and cook 2 minutes. Lower heat to medium and cook covered 3 minutes. While turkey cooks, mix reduced-fat mayonnaise, yogurt, marmalade and lemon juice together in a medium- size bowl. Remove turkey to a carving board and add salt and pepper to taste. Cut turkey into 1-inch strips. Add to bowl with apple slices. Toss in the sauce. Arrange lettuce leaves on 2 dinner plates. Spoon turkey salad on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 408 calories, 65 calories from fat, 7.3 g total fat, 1.3 g saturated fat, 2.6 g monounsaturated fat, 112 mg cholesterol, 188 mg sodium, 42.7 g carbohydrate, 3.5 g dietary fiber, 13.9 g sugars, 44.1 g protein
Exchanges: 1 fruit, 2 carbohydrate, 5 lean meat
HERBED CHEESE CROSTINI
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 French baguette, sliced into 2 slices
Olive oil spray
1 tablespoon garlic herb goat cheese (1/2 ounce)
Preheat broiler or toaster oven. Cut bread on diagonal into 2 slices. Spray with olive oil spray. Place under broiler for 1 1/2 minutes to toast. Spread with cheese.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 115 calories, 39 calories from fat, 4.3 g total fat, 1.8 g saturated fat, 1.8 g monounsaturated fat, 6 mg cholesterol, 174 mg sodium, 15.1 g carbohydrate, 1 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 4 g protein
Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 fat
(From "Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table" by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org)
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.