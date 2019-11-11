Place flour on a plate and roll halibut in the flour making sure all sides are coated. Heat olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add halibut and brown 2 minutes, turn and brown second side 2 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add garlic, tomatoes and cider to the skillet. Simmer 5 minutes. Return fish to skillet and cook in sauce 4 minutes. To serve spoon Saffron Rice onto a dinner plate and place halibut on top. Spoon sauce over fish and sprinkle with parsley.