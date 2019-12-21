Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address Feb. 4
WASHINGTON Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 4, which, if accepted, will be Trump's first visit to the House since Democrats voted to impeach him.
The invite came in a letter Pelosi sent to Trump citing "the spirit of our Constitution," which calls for the president to give Congress information on the state of the union "from time to time."
The presidential State of the Union address has turned into an annual tradition one that created some drama earlier this year.
After a partial government shutdown last December lingered into early 2019, Pelosi rescinded her invitation for Trump to give his State of the Union address on Jan. 29. She said she would not allow Trump to speak in the House chamber until the government was open, which prompted a spat between the two.
Ultimately, the government reopened Jan. 25, and Pelosi and Trump agreed to reschedule the State of the Union for Feb. 5.
U.S. diplomat's wife charged in death of British teen months after wrong-way crash
The wife of a U.S. diplomat has been charged with causing a fatal wrong-way crash that killed British teen Harry Dunn in southern England over the summer, a highly publicized case that is poised to test the two nations' close relationship.
Authorities said Anne Sacoolas, who invoked diplomatic immunity and returned to the U.S. shortly after the Aug. 27 incident, was driving on the wrong side of the road when her Volvo struck the 19-year-old motorcyclist. The young man died at an Oxford hospital later that day.
Following a months-long investigation, the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service charged her Friday with causing death by dangerous driving and said police would begin extradition proceedings.
Dunn's family, who has been tirelessly fighting for justice over the past few months, broke down in tears after learning Sacoolas would finally be charged.
Data on hundreds of millions of US Facebook users exposed
Information on 267 million Facebook users, including user names, phone numbers and Facebook IDs, was exposed online, according to a cybersecurity researcher.
The data, mostly from U.S. Facebook users, was posted on a searchable database by a group that appeared to be based in Vietnam, said Bob Diachenko, the cyber threat intelligence director at Security Discovery, a Ukrainian cybersecurity website that offers news and consulting services. The Vietnamese group appeared to be charging for access to the data, but a flaw in their code inadvertently left the database open to all, he said.
A spokeswoman from Facebook Inc. said that the company was looking into the issue. She said the information was likely obtained before Facebook made changes in recent years to better protect people's information.
It wasn't known if any of the user information was accessed or sold by the Vietnamese group. Diachenko partnered with Comparitech, a website that seeks to help consumers research and compare tech services, to uncover the exposed data.
Of the affected users, 99% were from the U.S. and most of the others came from Vietnam, Diachenko said. He said he surmised that the group that was selling access to the information was from Vietnam because of the use of Vietnamese language and because the data its type and structure resembles that of other data breaches conducted by Vietnamese hackers.
40 now charged in Georgia cockfighting ring; federal charges possible
ATLANTA Investigators have arrested 40 men following a weekend cockfighting bust in east Georgia and more arrests are expected, a veteran law enforcement officer said.
"We had no idea it would be that many," Lincoln County sheriff's Maj. Jim Wallen said Friday.
Wallen, whose career began in 1972, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it's his first cockfighting investigation. Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
He said those accused in this case also could face federal charges.
"We knew we had this issue here, but it's a very secretive thing," he said. "It's been going a good long while ... in excess of 10 years."
But the cockfighting events aren't always held in the same location, Wallen said. Those planning and attending don't publicize them for fear of alerting law enforcement. The fights are held every other week and only when temperatures are cold, Wallen said.
"Nobody knows when it's gonna be until late Friday," he said. "They're always on Saturday."
Sydney braces for 'catastrophic' fire danger amid record heat
WELLINGTON, New Zealand Australian authorities warned of "catastrophic" fire conditions in greater Sydney on Saturday as more than 100 blazes burn across New South Wales and a record heatwave continues.
New South Wales, Australia's most-populous state, has declared an emergency as the heatwave that has produced the hottest day on record exacerbates devastating bushfires. Saturday's catastrophic warning, the highest level of danger, means fires could spread rapidly and will be extremely difficult to control. It is the second such warning for greater Sydney this season.
"We are expecting another very dangerous, another very difficult day today given the widespread geographic area of catastrophic fire danger ratings," New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told a news conference.
The crisis could lead to road closures and diversions, potentially disrupting Christmas travel plans for thousands of Sydneysiders pouring out of the city for a summer break along the coast. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he would cut short his vacation in Hawaii and apologized for taking leave while the wildfires ravage Australia, reflecting the political pressure building on his government that denies the blazes are linked to climate change.
In New South Wales alone, eight people have been killed, more than 6 million acres an area the size of Massachusetts have been burnt out and 800 houses destroyed since the fire season started unusually early this year. Fires are also raging in South Australia, Victoria and Queensland.
