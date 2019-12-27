A federal judge in North Carolina said Thursday she would block the law, at least temporarily, as the voter ID lawsuit against the state continues. She said she will make her official ruling next week, but wanted to give advance notice of her decision. The judge, Loretta Biggs, wrote that state elections officials had been planning "a very large statewide mailing" next week to tell voters about the ID law, and she wanted to let them know they wouldn't need to do that after all.