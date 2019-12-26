But while the president fondly remembered the days when he says whistleblowers used to be put to death for treason (they weren't), the work inside federal agencies has gone on. Even as the president suggested aloud that the longest-serving member of Congress, the late Rep. John Dingell, might be looking up from hell last week, front office phones were answered. Hearings, like the one revealing the FBI's own misconduct, continued in public. Appropriations and authorization bills were passed, complete with a 3.1% pay raise for federal employees and, for the first time, 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all federal workers. After the storm of anger, accusations and chaos of the last year, the president signed both measures.