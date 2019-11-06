'PLAYING WITH FIRE'
Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril.
What it's about: A group of wildland firefighters, or smokejumpers, take in a trio of wayward siblings.
The kid attractor factor: The broad, kid-friendly comedy.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Relax and just have fun you'll be happier.
Violence: Some perilous sequences of fire and wilderness rescues, and some pratfalls.
Language: No real swearing, but some seriously graphic bathroom humor.
Sex: References to dating/romance/etc.
Drugs: None.
Parents' advisory: This family comedy is a bit crude in moments. OK for older kids.
'LAST CHRISTMAS'
Rated PG-13 for language and sexual content.
What it's about: A distressed woman learns to appreciate the world through a new love interest.
The kid attractor factor: The rom-com genre and stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Look around you and see all that you can be grateful for.
Violence: None an emergency hospital scene.
Language: Some swearing throughout.
Sex: References to casual sex and intimacy.
Drugs: Alcohol.
Parents' advisory: This is a cute rom-com, but it does have some mature elements with references to sex and swearing. OK for teens and older kids.
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.