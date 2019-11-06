xml:space="preserve">

'PLAYING WITH FIRE'

Rated PG for rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril.

What it's about: A group of wildland firefighters, or smokejumpers, take in a trio of wayward siblings.

The kid attractor factor: The broad, kid-friendly comedy.

Good lessons/bad lessons: Relax and just have fun you'll be happier.

Violence: Some perilous sequences of fire and wilderness rescues, and some pratfalls.

Language: No real swearing, but some seriously graphic bathroom humor.

Sex: References to dating/romance/etc.

Drugs: None.

Parents' advisory: This family comedy is a bit crude in moments. OK for older kids.

'LAST CHRISTMAS'

Rated PG-13 for language and sexual content.

What it's about: A distressed woman learns to appreciate the world through a new love interest.

The kid attractor factor: The rom-com genre and stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

Good lessons/bad lessons: Look around you and see all that you can be grateful for.

Violence: None an emergency hospital scene.

Language: Some swearing throughout.

Sex: References to casual sex and intimacy.

Drugs: Alcohol.

Parents' advisory: This is a cute rom-com, but it does have some mature elements with references to sex and swearing. OK for teens and older kids.

