MOSCOW A gunman opened fire Thursday at the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet KGB, killing at least one person, state media reported.
The unidentified shooter was "neutralized," the FSB said in a statement carried by state news agency Tass. It was unclear whether the gunman had been killed or detained.
One FSB employee was killed in the incident. Five people were given medical treatment and one FSB employee was hospitalized with severe trauma, state media reported.
The shooter was reported to have used a Kalashnikov assault rifle.
The FSB specified that only one shooter had conducted the attack, without entering the building, state media reported.
The local Moscow City News Agency, however, said that there were three attackers who had entered the building's lobby.
Two of the attackers were killed in the lobby and another was killed after running out into the street, it said, citing an FSB source. It later withdrew that report.
In video posted online, crowds of people could be seen fleeing the central Lubyanka Square, where the building is located, amid sounds of gunfire.
State media reported that all civilian traffic was being diverted from the area. Authorities have opened a criminal case on a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
The incident occurred on the eve of a holiday for employees of state security agencies, including the Federal Security Service.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was reportedly attending a concert in honor of the holiday around the time that the incident occurred.
Since the beginning of this year, Russian authorities have "prevented 33 terrorist attacks," Putin said in a speech at the concert, Tass reported.
Putin has been informed of Thursday's incident, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state media.
Earlier in the day, Putin conducted his annual year-end news conference at another location in Moscow. Nearly 2,000 reporters from around the world were accredited for the event.
