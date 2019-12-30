Georgia should require more nurse oversight in assisted living communities and personal care homes, especially in memory care units, to better recognize health conditions including untreated chronic pain among residents who may not be able to verbalize their issues, said Ginny Helms, president of LeadingAge Georgia, which represents not-for-profit and mission-driven organizations serving seniors. The state also should mandate additional training for caregivers and better care plans for residents, she said. "Behaviors associated with Alzheimer's and other neurocognitive disorders are the biggest challenge for staff in long-term care," she said. "If a person is exhibiting 'behavioral challenges,' they are really expressing unmet needs."