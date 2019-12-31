Donald Trump has a 60 percent chance of being re-elected. Yes, he's been impeached (which we must always point out will be the irrevocable first line of his obituary). But his cult-like supporters have been swayed by admiration for his disdain for morality and societal norms, improbable hair and skin tone, and their false belief that a man who declared bankruptcy six times knows what he is doing about the economy. Their passion for him overwhelms the ennui of those in the middle.