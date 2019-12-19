In addition to Lu and Zhang, at least two other intruders have been arrested on Mar-a-Lago's grounds since Trump was elected in November 2016. In January 2017, a woman sneaked onto the grounds in the early morning, spread banana on car windows, and typed expletives on a Mar-a-Lago computer before she was stopped by club security and arrested by Palm Beach Police. Then, during a Thanksgiving celebration in 2018, a college student breached Secret Service security by walking in from the beach. He was arrested by federal agents after 20 minutes of wandering around the grounds. In both cases, the trespassers were let off with only minor charges.