In recent years, one of the few areas where lawmakers from both major political parties have agreed on changes has involved the prison system. In Georgia, state leaders have increased funding for accountability courts to find alternatives to prison for some nonviolent drug offenders. The Trump administration has embraced similar efforts through the First Step Act. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has pushed an ongoing effort to close the city's jail and find other uses for the building, as part of the city's criminal justice reform plan.