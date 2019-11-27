While still being polished, the campaign is already drawing praise from a collection of disability rights groups, violence researchers and marketing experts, who see it as a critical tool in the state's efforts to combat the epidemic of violence against adults with disabilities. The numbers are staggering: In 2018 alone, state and local agencies received more 56,000 allegations of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of adults with disabilities; that includes 11,460 allegations of physical and sexual abuse, according to state data.