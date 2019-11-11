When he dropped out of Minneapolis Central High School after 11th grade, he was making music and working odd jobs. He fell in with the Replacements, and recorded and toured with the band for a decade. He played on only a few songs on the Replacements' final album in 1990 and exited while the band was still on the road. He subsequently released several solo albums. While he continues to write and record, he has not joined recent reunion shows with his old bandmates.