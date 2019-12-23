SACRAMENTO, Calif. There are few disturbances in Sierra de Montserrat, a community of estate-style homes perched on rolling hills in Loomis. So when two property crimes occurred about a year ago, some residents felt it warranted a response.
One incident was a break-in and the other a case of theft. A man was captured on surveillance footage as he approached a mounted security camera before he stole it. In the video, his face was clear as day, but no one in the community could recognize him and neither could the police.
"In both cases, the perpetrator was caught on video but the police can't do anything with it because it's just a face and that doesn't help," said Hans Geyer, a resident and president of the neighborhood homeowners association. "The police said, 'It would be great if we had the license plate,' which of course, nobody had."
The next time it happened, they wanted to be ready.
The community is now monitored by four automatic license plate readers, a technology that has grown in use by law enforcement agencies but is still uncommon among third parties like homeowners associations.
Geyer said the association purchased the cameras from Flock Safety for $2,000 apiece and installed two at each entrance to the community. Powered by solar panels, the cameras rest on 14-foot-high poles that capture vehicle images of passers-by, recording the license plate number, time and date of each one.
"The benefit of it is the police do not have to watch hours of video," Geyer said. "It's one picture per car coming in and one picture per car leaving the community."
Some users of the technology have been criticized by advocacy groups concerned they could violate privacy rights. With little effort, experts say it's possible to track anyone's movements using the data and have warned against the potential for abuse.
California lawmakers asked the state auditor in June to examine how police agencies in Sacramento, Fresno and Los Angeles counties are using license plate readers. An underlying concern was whether the data is being shared broadly in a way that could harm undocumented immigrants.
But communities like Sierra de Montserrat do not have to contend with the same concerns since the cameras are on private property. Their case offers a glimpse into a future where licensed plate readers could become more widely used, signaling that the technology is here to stay.
Adam Schwartz, an attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group, said third parties clearly operate under fewer restrictions than the government but should question whether giving up some privacy is worth the risk.
Schwartz said one of the key concerns is what happens to the collected data.
"We suggest that before a private organization put up an automatic license plate reader they ought to think long and hard about the privacy implications," Schwartz said. "Sure, it's a lead-generating tool but at what price?"
What the future of privacy should look like is the question state government is still trying to answer. In 2018, lawmakers passed the California Consumer Privacy Act the first law of its kind to limit access and sharing of personal data by businesses.
The regulations will go into effect in 2020 and have touched off a broader conversation about privacy rights in the state after a string of documented abuses by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
Forevermore Vigilant Solutions is one of the most notorious technology providers known for sharing consumer information with other agencies. The ACLU said earlier this year that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement used Vigilant Solutions' vast database of license plates and location information to target immigrants in California.
"We believe that adding a camera reduces privacy to some (degree), but so does the internet and my phone," said Garrett Langley, Flock Safety's chief executive. "There are trade-offs that outweigh the potential negatives."
A relatively new company, Flock Safety has not attracted nearly as much attention as Vigilant Solutions. Some of the company's clients, at least in California, are usually small communities in the suburbs of bigger cities like Los Angeles and Oakland.
Langley said other companies have set "bad precedents" on data misuse that he hopes to avoid. For that reason, Langley said customers own the data, and license plate information is deleted every 30 days.
Customers decide if they want to send tips to police about stolen vehicles and other crimes, he said.
"That doesn't give them guaranteed access to the cameras or the footage," Langley said, "it just says if there is a stolen car or a wanted car in the area they will tell them right away."
Brian Hofer, a Bay Area legal advocate on privacy issues, said he has noticed the company pitch communities in forums like Nextdoor, a social network where neighbors go to vent frustrations and share suspicions.
"There's a lot of racism going on in these neighborhoods," Hofer said. "I can see the same problems on these apps being transferred onto license plate readers."
Moreover, Hofer said the 30-day retention limit doesn't necessarily stop the company from making copies.
"Is the 30-day retention limit better than a year, sure, because the more data points you have, the more harm that could occur. But 30 days by itself is not enough." Hofer said. "There's still plenty of other ways to get into mischief."
Surveillance technology has become the bread and butter of police work, giving law enforcement greater insight into events previously impossible to know. Advocates say when using the technology, they should abide by a set of standards that allow communities to decide when and how to operate surveillance systems like license plate readers or facial recognition software.
Some places, like the city of Davis, have adopted the ACLU's "community control over police surveillance" standards to give residents more input.
"Our ordinance is not exactly what the ACLU wanted but we found a lot of middle ground in a lot of areas and were able to adopt something that's workable with the police department," said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.
But for every city of Davis, there are likely many more cases like Sacramento County, where fraud investigators were using a license plate database to track welfare recipients. The county halted the practice a year ago after it was revealed the Department of Human Assistance lacked a basic privacy policy required by state law.
The expansion of crime-fighting technology comes as crime is falling across California. But there are still the errant property crimes that can arouse neighborhood anxiety. The truth is that most go unsolved.
More information is always better, so license plates can help identify details that lead to suspects, said Sgt. Scott Alford, a detective in the property crimes unit of the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
"Video cameras are helpful in general and anything we can do to generate a lead gives us a better chance to solve a crime," Alford said.
The sheriff's office patrols the town of Loomis but does not have a direct feed to the cameras and does not and has not used automatic license plate readers in the past, Alford said. Sierra de Montserrat was the first private community using them to his knowledge.
An otherwise tranquil place, Sierra de Montserrat has not seen any criminal activity since installing the license plate readers.
"Hopefully, we will never need them," said Geyer, the homeowners association head. "Just like with your seat belt in a car you have it but you may never need it."
