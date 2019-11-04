BEIRUT Supporters of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun and anti-government protesters staged mass rallies on Sunday, with the country in the grip of a political standoff and a deepening economic crisis.
Anti-government protests began across Lebanon on Oct. 17, with demonstrators from various religious groups accusing the political class of mismanagement and corruption.
In response, Prime Minister Saad Hariri has submitted his resignation to Aoun, bowing to one of the protesters' key demands.
Aoun who has his own party and his own set of allies in Lebanon's fractured political system has promised reform.
On Sunday, thousands of his supporters marched near the presidential palace in Beirut's suburb of Baabda. Some of them raising his picture to show support him, for the first time since anti-government protests erupted.
Aoun, who took office in late 2016, said reform will take time.
"We have drawn up a three-point roadmap based on (fighting) corruption, the economy and the civil state," Aoun told his supporters. "But the three are not easy to fulfill."
"Corruption does not wane easily because it has taken root for dozens of years. It will not go without great efforts," he added.
The 84-year-old president urged his loyalists to cooperate with the anti-government demonstrators to achieve reforms.
"We want to join hands and struggle together," Aoun said, according to Lebanon's official news agency NNA
Later Sunday, large numbers of anti-government protesters waving Lebanese flags converged on Beirut's Martyrs Square, pressing their demands and chanting against corruption. It was one of a series of rallies held in several parts of Lebanon.
Lebanon has one of the biggest public debt ratios in the world. The country's gross debt reached 85.7 billion dollars at the end of June, up by 0.7 per cent from the end of last year, according to figures released by the Finance Ministry in July.
