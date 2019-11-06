In the past couple of years, it seems we all decided to admit that those made-for-TV holiday movies starring D-list celebs were actually pretty fun to watch. Since then they've only exploded in popularity, drawing more and more stars, the networks expanding their seasonal offerings well into autumn. Christmas movies aren't just a guilty pleasure anymore, they're a bona fide booming mini-industry. While Hollywood studios usually release a family holiday movie or two in the vein of "The Family Stone" or "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" each year, Emma Thompson and Paul Feig's holiday rom-com "Last Christmas" feels much more in tune with the Hallmark Lifetime approach, just with higher profile stars and a much bigger music budget.