Eli Lake: Trump is still obsessed with 2016

None of this gets Trump off the hook. Presidents should not use their power to pursue personal vendettas. It does, however, help explain why he and his supporters seem so eager to wage war with congressional Democrats over impeachment. Trump believes there are two standards of justice: Clinton was presumed innocent during the investigation of her official use of a private server. He is presumed guilty of colluding with the Russians in their hack of his opponents' server despite the failure of investigators to find any evidence for that conspiracy.