In the past six months alone, five Washington daily newspapers in Bellingham, Tacoma, Olympia, the Tri-Cities and Vancouver announced plans to print only six days a week to cut costs. The first four are owned by the McClatchy Corporation, a newspaper chain near bankruptcy. Nationally, hundreds of Tribune Publishing journalists are petitioning for a new owner to rescue the company from a potential takeover by the newspaper-slashing Alden Global Capital. In July, Alden could expand its holdings to take control of Tribune's landmark newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and New York Daily News.