TEL AVIV, Israel With no sign of an end to Israel's political stalemate, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday proposed that he and his main challenger, Benny Gantz, go head-to-head in a runoff vote.
Neither Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party nor Gantz's centrist Blue and White party has been able to form a coalition government after two elections that left them neck-and-neck but far from a majority in the Israeli Knesset.
"If Blue and White will not agree to a unity government, then we must go to the Israeli people and let them choose the next prime minister in a direct election: Netanyahu or Gantz," Netanyahu wrote in a Facebook post.
Blue and White responded, saying: "We are engaged in efforts to avoid costly and unnecessary elections, and not with empty spin aimed at bringing back an election method that has shattered the governance and political system in this country in the past and resulted in complete failure."
The suggestion of a runoff vote is "aimed solely at diverting fire from Netanyahu, who is currently under indictment over three serious corruption cases," the statement said.
Lawmakers have until midnight (2200 GMT) on Wednesday to find a way out of the current political deadlock or else head back to the polls.
Netanyahu is under intense pressure both politically and legally. In November, the attorney general announced that the 70-year-old premier would be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Netanyahu has dismissed the proceedings against him as an attempted "coup." Gantz has refused to enter into government with Netanyahu while the charges hang over him.
