BAGHDAD At least 25 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and protesters in Iraq, the health directorate of Dhi Qar province said Thursday, one of the bloodiest days since anti-government rallies started in early October.
The violence in Nasiriyah, the capital city of the southern province, erupted in the early hours of Thursday after security forces tried to reopen three bridges controlled by protesters in the center of the city, witnesses said.
About 225 people were injured in the clashes, the directorate added.
The semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights also said 25 protesters were killed and 250 others injured in the unrest.
The governor of Dhi Qar, Adel al-Dakheel announced a three-day mourning period.
Muqtada al-Sadr, the Shiite Muslim cleric whose coalition won the largest number of seats in last year's parliamentary elections, called on the government to resign immediately.
He warned that if the government does not resign, "that will be the end of Iraq."
Witnesses told dpa that security forces used tear gas and live bullets to reopen the bridges, but they failed to take control of the facilities.
"The clashes took place about two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from al-Haboubi Square (in Nasiriyah), which is currently packed with demonstrators and encircled by security forces," one witness said.
Security authorities in Nasiriyah, about 230 miles south of Baghdad, announced on Thursday a curfew in the city due to the unrest.
Cautious calm has since prevailed in the city.
Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Thursday removed the chief of Dhi Qar's security crisis cell, General Jamil al-Shammari, Iraq's official news agency INA reported, without giving details.
The move was in response to the violence, other Iraqi media reports said.
Major General Ali al-Hashemi, meanwhile, has been put in charge of security in the southern city of Najaf, where anti-government protesters torched the Iranian consulate building the day before, according to INA.
Late Thursday, the Najaf province announced that curfews were in place until further notice, after nine protesters were killed and about 100 others injured in night disturbances.
"Security disturbances broke out in the evening between security forces and demonstrators on the streets and roads leading to the Iranian consulate after Iraqi forces used live bullets and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators," witnesses told dpa.
"The streets are now experiencing unstable security conditions and a heavy deployment of Iraqi forces on all roads around the demonstration square in the city," the witnesses said.
Work was suspended in state institutions Thursday, except security and health-care agencies in Najaf, a Shiite holy city.
Street protests have roiled Iraq since early October, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of the government, the dissolution of parliament and an overhaul of the country's political system, which has been in place since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.
Repeated reform promises from the country's politicians have failed to assuage the angry, predominantly young protesters.
Several rights groups have accused the Iraqi security forces of using excessive violence to quell the protests.
Authorities have repeatedly accused "outlaws" of taking advantage of peaceful protests to attack demonstrators and security forces, and of vandalizing public and private properties.
The demonstrations are the largest seen in Iraq since December 2017, when Baghdad declared the liberation of all territory previously under the control of Islamic State extremists.
