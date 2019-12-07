BAGHDAD At least 10 people were killed and 60 others were wounded when gunmen clad in civilian clothes opened fire on demonstrators in central Baghdad, protesters said on Friday.
Demonstrators told dpa that gunmen inside four cars fired live bullets at anti-government protesters in al-Khalani Square.
They added that the toll is likely to increase as there were many protesters gathering in the area when the shooting took place.
Witnesses told dpa that the gunmen entered the square in an organized motorcade and started firing heavily at the demonstrators, who escaped toward narrow roads and Tahrir Square in a state of panic as a result of the heavy gunfire.
Government security authorities have not commented on the shooting in al-Khalani Square.
Demonstrators described the incident "as a heinous crime."
Earlier Friday a rights group said at least 460 people have been killed in anti-government protests in Iraq that started more than two months ago.
More than 20,000 others have been injured in the unrest, Ali al-Bayati, a member of the semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said without giving further details.
Around 2,650 people were also detained in the turmoil, according to al-Bayati. Only 160 of them are still in custody as the rest have been released, he said.
Street protests have roiled Iraq since early October, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of the government, the dissolution of parliament and an overhaul of the country's political system, which has been in place since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
The demonstrations have turned violent amid accusations from rights groups that Iraqi security members used excessive force against protesters.
On Friday, Iraq's top Shiite cleric Ali al-Sistani voiced support for the protests, calling them a "tool of pressure to effect genuine reforms" in the country.
"What matters most is that they (the protests) should not be dragged into acts of violence, chaos and sabotage," according to a mosque sermon read on his behalf in the southern city of Karbala.
Iraqi authorities have repeatedly accused "outlaws" of taking advantage of peaceful protests to attack demonstrators and security forces, and of vandalizing public and private property.
On Sunday, parliament accepted Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi's resignation, bowing to a key demand of protesters.
Abdel-Mahdi and his government are now serving in a caretaker status until a new Cabinet is formed.
Al-Sistani on Friday called for the naming of the new premier and the government within the constitutional 15-day limit starting from the parliament's approval of Abdel-Mahdi's resignation.
"This should happen without any foreign interference," he added without elaborating.
Al-Sistani's views are closely followed in Iraq and wield influence over the country's politicians.
Last week, Abdel-Mahdi announced his intention to step down shortly after al-Sistani called on parliament to end the backing of the government.
The demonstrations are the largest in Iraq since December 2017, when Baghdad declared the liberation of all territory previously under the control of Islamic State extremists.
(c)2019 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.