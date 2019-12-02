The existence of a supervised injection site alone is not going to persuade anyone that living in addiction is a desirable option. Clients won't be given free drugs but rather, the means to safely use the drugs they bring with them. Regular contact with medical and treatment professionals will enable clients to take action when an impulse to get help arises. As anyone living in addiction can tell you, the impulse to stop and the willingness to act upon it are fleeting, but frequent. A trusting relationship with a treatment professional can enable someone to seize such a moment.