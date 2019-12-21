NEW DELHI "This is our home do they want to snatch our country away from us?" Shabnam Abdul Mannan asks as she pulls her hijab in place.
Mannan's voice is difficult to hear over the chants of "Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai apas me sab bhai bhai" (Hindus, Muslims Sikhs and Christians we are all brothers) and "Inquilab zindabad" (long live the revolution) from the hundreds of young people gathered at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest zone in the heart of the Indian capital.
Demonstrations similar to this one in New Delhi are taking place across India as people take to the streets to protest a new citizenship law that they say discriminates against Muslims and contradicts India's secular constitution. To date, 21 people have died in the demonstrations.
Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Christians from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can apply for fast-track citizenship under the new law. It does not allow Muslims the same option.
"For the first time citizenship of India has been linked in some way to religion. Even if it does not affect a single person it ought to be opposed because it goes against the foundations and principles of our constitution," said Yogendra Yadav, leader of the centrist Swaraj Party.
"When India was partitioned in 1947, Pakistan was founded on the basis of religion, while India very consciously rejected that idea. The new citizenship amendment act shows we are succumbing to the temptation of creating a Hindu majoritarian state."
Hindus are an almost 80% majority of India's 1.3 billion population, while Muslims form the largest minority at 14%.
The editor-in-chief of the National Herald newspaper, Zafar Agha, sees the protests as directed at moves by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to advance a Hindu-first agenda in a country.
Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government says that the law will not impact any Indian citizen, Hindu or Muslim.
"The opposition is spreading lies, trying to incite people," said Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
The new citizenship law by itself is unlikely to affect many people, but in combination with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) it could leave many Muslims stateless, while providing a path for Hindus and others to citizenship, said both Yadav and Agha.
The NRC requires individuals to prove that their parents were Indian citizens and is expected to be completed nationally by 2024, federal Home Minister Amit Shah has said.
Those who cannot provide the required proof to be part of the NRC could include people from many religions from neighbouring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but excluded Hindus and Sikhs, unlike Muslims, would be able to gain citizenship using the new law.
Many Muslims whose families have lived in India for generations fear that they too could become stateless under the NRC.
The first protests against the citizenship law broke out in the state of Assam, the only state where the NRC has been implemented so far.
Since then, students have spearheaded protests and Muslim community members have been joining in large numbers as they see their future as Indian citizens under threat.
"Modi and the BJP have consistently attempted to polarize Hindu votes by projecting Muslims as the enemy within," Agha said. "It helps them win elections but reduces Muslims to second-class citizens."
Political observers say it is not clear where these protests are headed.
Yadav fears they could lose their more universal character and get subsumed in protests by Muslim community members which would suit the BJP's agenda.
"This is how citizens' movements start," Agha said. "I am confident that this will lead to a platform for forces opposed to Modi's policies to come together."
(c)2019 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.