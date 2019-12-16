NEW DELHI Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of a number of Indian cities on Monday, just hours after dozens of demonstrators and police officers were injured as protests at university campuses turned violent.
The Citizenship Amendment Act approved last week entitles non-Muslim migrants from three Muslim-majority countries to citizenship if they are facing religious persecution.
Critics say the bill brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government is anti-Muslim, while many in northeastern border states fear an influx of migrants.
Four people were killed in the northeastern state of Assam in protests since last week.
The unrest began on Sunday evening after a protest march by students from the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi led to violent clashes with police.
Police used tear gas and detained 100 students and released them early Monday.
At least 69 people including 39 protestors and 30 police were injured and at least four buses and 100 motorcycles were burnt, police spokesman MS Randhawa said.
After police were accused of using excessive force to quell the protests in New Delhi, clashes broke out at the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University in northern India.
Since late Sunday, students at university campuses across cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Kolkata and Chennai came out in support of their counterparts in New Delhi and held demonstrations.
Students pelted police with stones in Lucknow's Nadwa University early Monday, reports said.
Also on Monday, tens of thousands of protestors in West Bengal and Kerala, both opposition-party ruled states, took out rallies and protest marches against the "unconstitutional" citizenship law.
Students in Bengaluru and Chandigarh also planned protests against the amended Citizenship Act, broadcaster NDTV reported. A "peace march" was also planned near the Jamia Millia Islamia university later Monday.
Opposition parties said the bigger problem with the new law is that it undermines India's secular constitution by not offering protection to Muslims and have already challenged it in the Supreme Court.
Junior Home Minister G Kishan Reddy accused opposition parties of instigating violence, adding that the government was working to restore law and order.
New Delhi police said they acted in self defense after they were attacked with stones by mobs of protesters which torched buses and damaged vehicles.
"We showed maximum restraint despite provocation. We are a professional force, we used minimum force," police spokesman Randhawa said, denying allegations that police barged into the campus without permission and assaulted students and staff.
Modi described as "deeply distressing" the violence that erupted on Monday and appealed for peace.
"Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been part of our ethos," Modi said in a series of tweets.
"The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalized. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance," he added.
Authorities have tried to curb protests by shutting internet services including in Aligarh as well as sensitive areas in Bengal and Assam.
The Supreme Court said the "rioting" must stop and there should be peace, responding to a petition which requested the court to take note of the police action on students. The top court will hear the case on Tuesday.
