Trump may try to change McConnell's mind. As recently as last week, the president said, "I wouldn't mind a long process, because I'd like to see the whistleblower, who's a fraud." He complained in a six-page letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, the day before his impeachment by the House, that his lawyers weren't allowed to "call and cross-examine witnesses, like the so-called whistleblower who started this entire hoax."