By contrast, Trump supporters set up a legal defense fund in February of 2018, the Patriot Legal Expense Fund Trust, but it raised a much smaller amount from a handful of donors, including casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer. The fund is meant to cover legal expenses for employees, volunteers, consultants or associates of Trump or his administration, but not the president himself or his family, documents filed when it was founded show. According to forms filed with the IRS, the Patriot Legal Expense Fund Trust raised a little over $850,000 by mid-year, mostly from eight major donors. Former FEC chairman Michael Toner, who helped set up the fund, had no comment about the current status of the fund.