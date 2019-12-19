"He's not just our first reality TV president, he's our first demagogue president. People say, 'Andrew Johnson was a terrible president,' but with this president, here is a man who knows he's a demagogue," Perry said. "He knows that he appeals to the base instincts of people, and appeals to their fears and their prejudices. ... And the impeachment process has shown that he does not care at all about our structure of checks and balances and our tradition of checking the tyrannical power that he embraces."