Perry, who resigned Sunday and returned to Texas, declined to testify before the panel or respond to a subpoena for documents. He has maintained that his role in Ukraine was to promote energy and American business. He also said that "not once, as God is my witness" was the Biden name brought up in the lead-up to the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the center of the impeachment inquiry.