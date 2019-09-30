Commentary: Trump's human rights pick Marshall Billingslea is torture apologist

Torture is banned by the United Nations Convention against Torture, which the U.S. ratified in 1998, among other laws. But Billingslea claimed in his confirmation hearing that when he advocated for the use of torture in 2002, he was following the legal guidance of the Justice and Defense Department lawyers who, under the Bush administration, sought to provide legal cover for torture and other ill-treatment of detainees in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.