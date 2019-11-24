HONG KONG Polls closed in Hong Kong late Sunday after voters turned out in record numbers for the city's district council elections.
Voters smashed a previous voter participation record of 47% set in 2015 with 71.2% of voters casting a ballot, the election commission said.
More than 2.9 million of 4.1 million eligible voters cast a ballot.
The election has been seen as a referendum on the city's mass anti-government protest movement, with participation highest in districts hit by demonstrations.
Vote counting began immediately after polling stations were closed, but official results will not be released until Monday for the 452 seats in district councils across the city.
Democratic candidates were clearly ahead, the South China Morning Post reported, having secured 122 of the seats. The pro-Beijing camp had secured 14 seats.
The election was held after five months of violent protests in the former British colony.
Universities across Hong Kong were forced to cancel the end of the semester this month after thousands of students and protesters occupied campuses, only for demonstrations to descend into violent clashes with police.
While voting was peaceful despite lengthy waiting times, electoral watchdog the Election Observation Project said some voters had reported being filmed by unidentified people outside of polling stations.
Riot police were also stationed in the vicinity of most polling stations.
Residents told dpa that the vote held much more significance for them than in years past.
"The election is the last chance to express our opinion. Most of the protests were banned by the government," a 26-year-old bank clerk said after casting his vote.
"In the last election, there were only pro-Beijing candidates in our district. This time there is also a democratic candidate. Something has changed."
Jason, a 30-year-old freelancer, waited more than an hour in front of the polling station at Hong Kong's Queens College. "I would have waited even longer. We want democracy and an end to police violence," he said.
Pro-democracy groups have used months of protest and anger at Hong Kong's government to register scores of new voters and promote their agenda.
Should pro-democracy candidates do well on Sunday, this would indicate that Hong Kongers remain firmly behind the protest movement, which has seen participation from hundreds of thousands of residents.
Protests began in Hong Kong over legislation that would have allowed residents to be extradited to mainland China, but they have since come to represent a mass movement against the local and Beijing governments and police violence.
Many protesters expressed concern that the draft extradition bill was a sign that Hong Kong was losing its promised autonomy to China, which the former British colony was promised for 50 years when it returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.
Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China under the "one country, two systems" arrangement until 2047.
