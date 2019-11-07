This was the Year of the Hydrangea at The Garden Guy's house. I planted 25 of them, best I can count, representing three species and seven varieties. They all performed very well, but I want to tout three in particular. Let's Dance Rave literally stole the show in the garden, which is hard to do when companion plants were Compact Electric Orange SunPatiens. You can immediately gather that this garden was a little on the gaudy side and perhaps perfect for garden party dance.