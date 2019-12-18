Two kittens are hoisting themselves up my pant legs as I write this, sinking their needle-like claws into my shins. Before their attention turned to scaling my legs, kitten No. 1 was clambering up the wastepaper basket in an attempt to reach the power cords that I had stashed out of her reach, and kitten No. 2 was toppling her mama's food bowl for the third time that day. When I got up this morning, I found that they had "decorated" my office using the contents of their litter box. And now ... please excuse me while I run off to rescue my (nontoxic) houseplant from their mama's eager jaws.