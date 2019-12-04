MIAMI Carson Soucy made his way in front of the Florida Panthers' net, squeezing his way between Mike Hoffman and Anton Stralman, as he took a pass from teammate Zach Parise.
The Minnesota Wild defenseman one-timed a shot that slipped past goaltender Chris Driedger and into the net early in the third period, the third goal Driedger gave up within a 15-minute span.
The Panthers, despite a slew of chances in the final 15 minutes, couldn't recover.
Soucy's goal sealed the Panthers' 4-2 loss to the Wild Tuesday night at the BB&T Center.
The Wild added an empty-net goal with 1:01 left in the game.
The Panthers (13-9-5) are now 1-1-0 to start their franchise-record nine-game homestand. The Wild (13-11-4) have extended their point streak to 10 games (7-0-3) after opening the season 5-11-1.
And the loss came despite Florida outshooting Minnesota 46-26 and taking complete advantage in the first period against Wild rookie goaltender Kappo Kahkonen, who like Driedger was making his second start of the season.
Aleksander Barkov opened scoring with 10:04 left in the opening period with goal from the left circle on the Panthers' second power play of the night. It was Barkov's nine goal of the season and the 144th of his career one shy of tying Stephen Weiss for fourth-most
Jonathan Huberdeau, who had the secondary assist on Barkov's goal, doubled the Panthers' lead a little more than four minutes later with his own goal from the left circle. It was Huberdeau's 11th goal of the season. Frank Vatrano and Vincent Trocheck were credited with the assists.
But Driedger, who stopped all 27 shots that came his way against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, gave up two goals in a span of three-and-a-half minutes midway through the second period to tie the game.
Jason Zucker got the Wild on the board when he stole the puck from Hoffman in Wild defensive zone following a faceoff, raced down the ice unopposed and backhanded a head-on shot past Driedger with 10:34 left in the second period.
Shortly after the Wild killed off a Panthers power play, Mats Zuccarello directed a wrist shot from the right circle between two Panthers that went into the net for the equalizer with 7:04 left in the frame.
And then, Soucy's goal with 15:11 remaining put the Wild ahead for good.
(c)2019 Miami Herald
Visit Miami Herald at www.miamiherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.