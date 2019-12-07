PHILADELPHIA In a game that featured just about everything, the Flyers got a win but lost their leading scorer.
Scott Laughton scored the deciding goal with less than five minutes left as the Flyers were able to get past the gritty Ottawa Senators, 4-3, on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Travis Konecny left the game late in the first period after he was flattened at center ice by Ottawa defenseman Mark Borowiecki. No penalty was called on the play, but plenty of hockey justice followed.
Jake Voracek fought Nick Paul late in the first period. Joel Farabee later dropped the gloves with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and there was plenty of feistiness in between.
Konecny, arguably the Flyers' MVP for the first 30 games, was caught looking back at the puck when Borowiecki stepped into his path. Earlier in the period, he scored his 11th goal of the season for his team-best 28th point.
While the teams mostly stopped trading punches, they did trade goals. Anthony Duclair scored his second goal of the afternoon off a gorgeous feed from Thomas Chabot to tie it with 5 minutes left in the game. But it took only 11 seconds for Laughton to get the game-winner when he fired in a rebound off a Kevin Hayes.
Shayne Gostisbehere and Ivan Provorov also scored for the Flyers, who are off until visiting Colorado on Wednesday.
Provorov's goal came three minutes into the third period, when he fired a shot over the shoulder of Ottawa's Anders Nilsson, who went into the game in the first period after starter Craig Anderson left with an injury.
The goal was Provorov's seventh of the season. He had seven goals all of last season.
Brady Tkachuk extinguished any hope Ottawa might have had when he jumped Laughton with 24 seconds left and got four minutes worth of penalties.
These two teams play two weeks from today in Ottawa. Get your popcorn.
