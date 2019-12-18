Welcome back, TK: The Flyers were buoyed by the return of leading scorer Travis Konecny, who missed three games with a concussion. Konecny assisted on the first goal and was a nuisance throughout the night. He did have a center-ice turnover in the third which led to some harrowing moments, but his goalie bailed him out. The line of Konecny, Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux was strong throughout.