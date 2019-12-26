Unlike other early-stage phage companies, APT is not genetically editing the phage it uses in its treatments. "We have evolved on earth in the presence of these phages, so they are regarded as safe for humans. But they are very effective killers of bacteria," said Merill, the son of widely known phage expert, Dr. Carl Merril, who was profiled in an extensive report about phage therapy in the biomedical publication Stat last year.