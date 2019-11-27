Q: My mother has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, but she seems to be declining rapidly. Doesn't Alzheimer's usually get worse slowly?
A: Yes, Alzheimer's disease usually worsens slowly. But its speed of progression varies, depending on a person's genetic makeup, environmental factors, age at diagnosis and other medical conditions.
Still, anyone diagnosed with Alzheimer's whose symptoms seem to be progressing quickly or who experiences a sudden decline should see his or her health care provider. The health care provider will look for complicating conditions or factors that can cause a rapid but possibly reversible progression of symptoms in someone with Alzheimer's disease. The health care provider will also make sure that other causes of rapidly progressive dementia are excluded.
SUCH CONDITIONS AND FACTORS COULD INCLUDE:
Infections, such as pneumonia, a urinary tract infection or a sinus infection
Reaction to some prescription medications, such as anticholinergics, narcotic pain relievers, sedatives, corticosteroids and some antidepressants
Fatigue or lack of sleep
Social or environmental changes, such as moving or the presence of new medical care staff or family members
Vitamin deficiencies, including B-12, thiamin, niacin and folate
Depression
Thyroid problems, such as hypothyroidism
Additional neurological conditions
Autoimmune neurological disorders and paraneoplastic disorders, which are conditions that can cause rapidly progressive dementia
Seek a prompt and thorough medical evaluation to determine the exact cause of rapidly progressing symptoms. Additional treatment may be required, and it may be possible to reduce or reverse symptoms.
(Mayo Clinic News Network is your source for health news, advances in research and wellness tips.)
(c)2019 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.