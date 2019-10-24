Where Are They Now: Jeremy Irons appears as an older man living in a castle with two servants, about which there is something very odd. (They are very likely genetically engineered, like a certain tiger named Bubastis in the original.) This character was introduced as "probably who you think he is" at the San Diego Comic-Con, and I think he's Adrian "Ozymandias" Veidt, a superhero who retired to become a corporate titan, and whose machinations are at the heart of the original book. At one point in the premiere, a newspaper headline announces that Veidt, who has long been missing, has been declared dead.