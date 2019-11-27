Opponents of gun control often argue that since the majority of shootings are done with already illegal guns, the regulation of legal firearms is futile. That logic is flawed. Gun and their parts are manufactured legally and then at some point get diverted to the illicit market. Unsurprisingly, unsafe gun storage practices are a risk factor for a gun being stolen. One way to prevent that diversion is by requiring that guns be stored safely. It is also a proven measure to reduce unintentional shootings, especially among children which is why these laws are often called child access prevention laws.