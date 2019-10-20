Three were pronounced dead on-site, and the surviving three were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital, Husted said. Their conditions are not known. "Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area," commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto said. "We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."